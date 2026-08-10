How Jefferson Health is testing new treatment for brain disorder: "It's amazing"

A new, less invasive treatment for a brain disorder is being tested at Jefferson Health in Philadelphia.

Doctors said this could be an important alternative to brain surgery for a condition that's often mistaken for Alzheimer's or Parkinson's.

John Sackett, who lives in South Jersey, is the first patient at Jefferson to have the procedure as part of a clinical trial. He was looking for answers after his wife noticed he was having memory trouble and difficulty walking.

Sackett was eventually diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), which is a fluid buildup in the brain with an unknown cause.

"It can be a little confusing," Dr. Pascal Jabbour, who is the chair of neurological surgery at Jefferson, said.

Getting the correct diagnosis is critical, according to Jabbour.

Jabbour said the traditional treatment is an invasive brain surgery. But he's testing an alternative that looks like a tiny thread that acts like a drain.

"No incisions, no pain, nothing," Jabbour said.

Jabbour said an endovascular cerebrospinal fluid shunt, or E-shunt, is threaded into the brain with a catheter that's inserted through the groin.

"This is better for a patient because it's less invasive," Jabbour said. "You're not going through brain, less risk of a brain hemorrhage or a stroke, less risk of infection and the patients would recover right away the next day."

Sackett said the procedure was quick and easy.

"I expected him to, like, cut the top of your head off, pull it all apart, and velcro everything back together," Sackett said.

Sackett said he doesn't notice any difference, but his wife does.

"She said my walk is different and my memory is better," Sackett said.

Sackett said he's especially impressed that the tiny thread can do such a big job.

"Oh, it's amazing," said Sackett, who is relieved to have his life back. "It's amazing."