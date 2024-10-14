Pennsylvania dad rides 4,000-plus miles for daughter, Ronald McDonald House Charities

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jeff Bekos' mission took him from coast to coast on his bike all in the name of Ronald McDonald House Charities and it ended in Philadelphia.

Riding down Chestnut Street came with a cheering squad for the Doylestown dad.

In front of the Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House, Bekos ended his coast-to-coast bike ride affectionately called "One Dad's Mission."

The journey from California to Pennsylvania was two years in the making, and it was all for Bekos' daughter, Hailey.

"I was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease called Anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, so I was in the hospital for eight months," Hailey said.

In 2013, Hailey was at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia being treated for the rare disorder. Her family, at the time, stayed at the nearby Ronald McDonald House.

Fast forward and the 24-year-old is a college graduate and healthy. In the sea of supporters, she greeted her dad with a big hug moments after he arrived.

"It was emotional. I mean, I just can't believe all these people are here," Bekos said with tears swelling.

Since leaving from California at the end of July – Bekos raised more than $700,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities, biked more than 4,000 miles and made 26 stops at Ronald McDonald houses including in Denver, Pittsburgh and Chicago.

"The kindness that we saw across the country was amazing," Bekos said.

It was kindness that became a family affair. Bekos' wife, Liz, tagged along – driving a van behind her husband the entire cross-country ride.

Susan Campbell, the CEO of Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House, helped present Bekos with two awards.

"Every day, our parents are so courageous," Campbell said. "So when I saw Jeff riding towards us, I had such admiration for him wanting to represent the Ronald McDonald House"

Max Paul – who represents the Toyota Dealer Association -- was among the crowd. For 39 years – he's volunteered with RMHC.

"When I drive the van, I see these families and the parents are amazing. They are pleasant, they're laughing, they're smiling and all they're trying to do is make their kids healthy. What this guy did for 4,000 miles is mind-boggling and he really cares. There's no doubt about it," Paul said.

As for Bekos, this dad's mission is only just beginning.

"The big message is — we're all humans, we need to help each other," he said.