Jayson Tatum gets better of Jaylen Brown; Paul George drops 36 as Celtics top 76ers

Jayson Tatum scored 21 points and outplayed former Boston teammate Jaylen Brown, and Paul George hit six 3-pointers and scored 36 points in his return to Philadelphia, leading the Celtics past the 76ers 123-101 on Tuesday night.

Brown ran into early foul trouble and scored only 13 points in his first game against Boston since the 2024 NBA Finals MVP was traded over the summer to the Sixers. His head-to-head showdown with Tatum was one of the more anticipated early-season matchups with both players refusing to say much about their frosty relationship.

Tatum tried to dap up Brown before the opening tip with a tap on the shoulder and thump on the chest that his former teammate ignored. Tatum shook hands and exchanged a big hug with LeBron James.

Brown picked up two quick fouls in the first quarter and was whistled for his fourth early in the second half.

George, traded for Brown after two seasons with the 76ers, enjoyed the homecoming. He appeared to give the finger in a bowling motion near the visitor's bench after he sank his fourth 3 of the game for a 100-82 lead that pushed the Celtics to their ninth win in 10 games.

The Sixers survived a scare late in the second half when Joel Embiid landed awkwardly and hit the court on a missed layup attempt. The oft-injured big man curled up on the court while VJ Edgecombe dunked over him.

Embiid gingerly ran down the court and hunched over as the halftime horn sounded with the Celtics up 62-51.

Embiid's health has been a career-long issue for him, and the Sixers have declined to play him in back-to-back games. A two-time NBA scoring champion, Embiid has slumped with his shot this season, with no game worse than last Friday in Cleveland when missed all nine shots from the floor and scored only two points.

He had missed 27 of 30 (and 20 consecutive) 3-pointers entering the game. Embiid missed two 3-point attempts in the first half but opened the second with his first 3 since the second game of the season.

Tyrese Maxey led the Sixers with 24 points.

Up next

Boston completes a back-to-back at Toronto.

The Sixers host the Raptors on Thursday.