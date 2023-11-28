Jayana Webb sentencing subject of Philadelphia DA, state police press conference

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will be joined Tuesday by Pennsylvania State Police to discuss the sentencing of Jayana Webb in the 2022 killings of Troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca and Reyes Rivera Oliveras.

Krasner and state police will hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, streaming on CBS News Philadelphia and in the video player above. Krasner's office said Capt. Gerard McShea, Lt. Charles Burckhardt and assistant district attorneys Joanne Pescatore and Jeffrey Hojnowski, as well as Gabrielle Rainey, director of victim/witness services for the Anti-Violence Partnership of Philadelphia.

Webb pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and driving under the influence last week.

According to police, Sisca and Mack were on I-95 in South Philly helping Oliveras when Webb struck and killed all three men. Prosecutors said Webb posted on social media two seconds before the crash and had a blood alcohol content nearly three times the legal limit.

Last Wednesday, Webb admitted in a Philadelphia courtroom that she was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

"It is our prayer that, at some point, they get some peace and comfort," Michael Walker, who represents Webb, said. "It is her prayer that at some point they can forgive her. She has always wanted to accept responsibility for the mistakes that she has made."

The plea deal avoids a trial. Webb was sentenced to 27½ to 60 years in prison by Common Pleas Judge Barbara McDermott.

Webb, who is pregnant, will remain on house arrest until her baby is born in February.