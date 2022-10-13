Watch CBS News
Status hearing scheduled for suspect that allegedly fatally struck 2 PA State Troopers, pedestrian

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A status hearing is scheduled for Jayana Webb on Thursday morning. On Sept. 21, Webb pleaded not guilty to third-degree murder charges for allegedly striking and killing Pennsylvania State Troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca, along with a pedestrian, Reyes Rivera Oliveras.

Investigators say Webb was under the influence when the crash happened on Interstate-95 on March 21.

Webb is out on bail.

So far, there's no word on a trial date.

First published on October 13, 2022 / 7:33 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

