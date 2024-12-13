Man remembers brother, popular Philadelphia bartender that was killed in crash while riding bike

Philadelphia bartender dies after injured in cycling accident last month

A popular bartender in Philadelphia is being remembered as a beloved husband, brother and friend after he died following a bike crash in Kensington in late November.

Jason Lohr, 49, tragically died last weekend from injuries he sustained in the crash that occurred back on Nov. 20.

"A part of me is gone and I don't know how to replace that," said Dan Lohr.

Jason Lohr was a bartender for various places including Standard Tap and Atlantis: The Lost Bar. He's been described as a kindhearted man who loved his neighborhood.

His brother is heartbroken over the loss.

"It was just surreal and it's been surreal ever since," Dan Lohr said.

Dan Lohr said his brother was an avid cyclist and even showed CBS News Philadelphia his helmet. It's the same one he was wearing when he was hit by a car while riding his bike in Kensington.

Jason Lohr was riding northbound on Frankford Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, when a car driving southbound hit him as it attempted to turn left on East Hagert Street.

The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with police. No charges were filed as police continued their investigation.

"Unfortunately, it was just a, you know, a situation where he had the helmet but that didn't protect him," Dan Lohr said.

Jason Lohr's death marks the third cyclist hit and killed in Philadelphia so far this year.

On Frankford Avenue, which is where the crash happened, there isn't a stop sign, traffic light or bike lane. Chris Gale, executive director of the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia, said that may have helped in the incident, but he believes the city needs to do more to make the streets safer for all.

"We still have work to do. We're not done," Gale said.

Dan Lohr said he would also be in favor of more bike lanes in the city. He also had a message for Philadelphia cyclists in hopes of preventing what happened to his brother from happening to them.

"To be proactive, use a headlight. If you are going to wear dark clothes, maybe have reflective stuff on, wear a helmet," he said.

Standard Tap is planning to hold a memorial for Jason Lohr on Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.