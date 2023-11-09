Jason Kelce stops by Chicago's The Wieners Circle

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Jason Kelce stopped by The Wieners Circle while in Chicago Wednesday.

The Philadelphia Eagles player was greeted with the hotdog joint's iconic sign that read, "Welcome to the other Kelce Brother" and "Welcome Taylors Boyfriends Brother."

While best known for his football career, the sign refers to the attention Jason is getting as his brother Travis Kelce reportedly dates Taylor Swift.

Fans are flooding social media with sightings of Jason Kelce enjoying cheese fries while sitting outside on Clark Street.