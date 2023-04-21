Sixers fans ready for sweep after Game 3 win vs. Brooklyn Nets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two technicals. Two flagrants and two ejections.

Game 3 of Sixers-Nets was ridiculous – an absolute roller coaster. The Sixers pulled away in the fourth quarter vs. the Nets with a 102-97 victory Thursday night.

Fans experienced the ups-and-downs across the Delaware Valley.

"We are feeling really good. I think they are going to bring home the championship this year 100 percent, 100 percent," Mike Newman said.

Sixers fans were fixated on the TVs inside Bankroll on Chestnut Street.

The energy was high at the luxury sports bar as the team battled the Nets in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

"There is lots of high energy, lots of cheering, especially when the Sixers are scoring," a woman said.

Despite the win, fans say they want to see a little bit more from the team -- adding they need to step their game up.

"They are playing well," David Kohn said. "They are playing sufficient enough. They are not playing to their full potential but they will get it done this series."

Fans say there is nothing better than Philly sports, especially at a time like this.

"It's amazing when Phillies sports teams are doing good, you want to be here," a woman said.

"Sports have been infusing energy in the city. From the Phillies, the Eagles, the Sixers. This is the trifecta. We have the best city in the entire world now, Brian Hanley said.

And some say they will be adjusting their Friday morning plans.

"Tomorrow morning is trash day in my neighborhood in South Philly. We are not going to need trash day tomorrow because it's going to be a sweep," Hanley said. "Game 4 Saturday night, let's go."

The Sixers' next game will be on Saturday at 1 p.m.