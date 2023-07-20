James Harden scrubs social media of Sixers references, seeks trade

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It looks like James Harden really is ready to cut ties with the 76ers.

The disgruntled guard just updated his social media pages to scrub any signs of the Philadelphia team.

Harden removed his profile picture that showed him wearing Sixers gear and also got rid of the line in his bio that said, "professional basketball player for the Sixers."

Harden wants the Sixers to trade him -- even though he still has one year left on his contract.

Earlier this week, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported the relationship between Harden and Sixers' president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey, has "essentially severed."