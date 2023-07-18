Relationship between James Harden and Daryl Morey "severed": report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Daryl Morey's strong relationship with James Harden was a huge reason why the Sixers' president of basketball operations brought the former MVP to Philadelphia in 2022. But, that relationship has apparently taken a 180.

Appearing on Bally Sports' show "The Rally," The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Morey and Harden's relationship has "essentially severed."

"The relationship between James Harden, Daryl Morey, the president of basketball operations in Philadelphia, it's essentially severed," Charania said on the show. "It's essentially fractured throughout this process. There's no longer this valve of open-minded, open trust that we've over 692 games that Daryl Morey and James Harden have been together in Houston and in Philly."

Harden opted into his $35.6 million contract at the end of June and requested a trade out of Philly believing there was no intention from the team to give him a long-term contract, Charania said.

Charania added Harden has been "unnerved" with how the Sixers handled his free agency, especially after he took a pay cut in order for the team to sign P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr last year.

As far as Harden's preferred destination goes, not much has changed. Charania reported he still wants to go to the Los Angeles Clippers.

"Rival teams that I spoke to in Vegas and now believe that's the path for the Sixers to go down potentially, but its going to come down to those two teams engaging and working on something. We've seen how James Harden can come into camp when he's disgruntled. He did it in Houston to get out of there. This time around, there's not that relationship between Daryl Morey and James Harden, it's nowhere close to being on solid ground," Charania said.

A disgruntled Harden reporting to training camp would not be the most ideal way for the Sixers to start Nick Nurse's tenure in Philly.

Joel Embiid said earlier this month he'd want Harden back, and hopes his running mate of the past two years changes his mind.

The reigning MVP sent social media in a frenzy on Monday after his comments from last week's UNINTERRUPTED Sports Film Festival finally emerged.