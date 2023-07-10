Joel Embiid hopes James Harden's "mindset can be changed" on trade request

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Joel Embiid hopes James Harden will change his mind.

Speaking with Showtime's Rachel Nichols in Las Vegas as NBA Summer League is in full swing, the reigning MVP hopes his running mate over the past couple of seasons will return to Philly this upcoming season after requesting a trade at the end of June.

Below is a transcript of the tweet going viral on social media:

Spoke to Joel Embiid about James Harden’s trade request - Embiid said he’s hopeful Harden’s “mindset can be changed.” The two were partying with @MichaelRubin last night at the @Fanatics/@TheNBPA Summer League blowout. pic.twitter.com/9sKwp3HGsg — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) July 10, 2023

Nichols: "How did you feel when James told you, or someone told you he wanted to be out of Philadelphia?" Embiid: "Disappointed, but then again I also understand it's a business. People make decisions and I'm more appreciative of the way he's handled the situation. We going to be boys forever, want him to come back, obviously, so we can go out and accomplish what we want, which is to win a championship, so hopefully his mindset can be changed. But other than that, I'm just so happy to be his friend. We're close and we've grown since he got here, and that's what I'm excited about and I'm excited to keep that friendship for the rest of our lives."

Nichols noted in her tweet that Embiid and Harden were partying Saturday night with Michael Rubin, the former Sixers owner and Fanatics CEO, at the company's blowout event with the NBA Players Association.

Embiid and Harden were also spotted at Rubin's "white party" at his Hamptons home along with tons of other celebrities in the building.

Harden opting into his $35.6 million contract came as a surprise as many expected him to opt-out and re-negotiate a return to Philadelphia.

But evidently, the Sixers weren't willing to give Harden the years or money he wanted on a contract, which led to him opting in. According to The Athletic, the Sixers made it clear throughout the process that the franchise did not see a long-term future with Harden.

The Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat are two teams expected to emerge in the Harden sweepstakes, but there's no timeline for a deal at this time.

As we know, Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey isn't going to make a trade just to do it. He's more than comfortable waiting until he gets a deal that he wants.

The Sixers' season ended in another disappointing second-round in the playoffs vs. the Boston Celtics as Embiid and Harden played poorly in the final two games of the series.