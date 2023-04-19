Jalen Hurts had surgery during offseason to remove hardware from ankle

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A league source confirmed a report to CBS Philadelphia that Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had minor surgery this offseason to remove hardware from his right ankle.

The hardware was from an old injury, according to the source – not a new one. He's fully healthy and started working out again shortly afterward.

Hurts recently became a very rich man.

The Eagles and Hurts agreed to a five-year, $255 million deal Monday that made him the highest paid quarterback in NFL history based on average annual value.

Former Eagles and Green Bay Packers executive Andrew Brandt spoke to CBS Philadelphia's Pat Gallen and he believes this is a good deal for both parties.