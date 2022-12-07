Jalen Hurts earns back-to-back NFC Offensive Player of the Week awards

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For the second consecutive week, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after his performance against the Tennessee Titans.

Hurts dominated the Titans through the air in a 35-10 victory in Week 13. He completed 29 of his 39 passes for three touchdowns and a season-high 380-yards. Hurts also had a rushing touchdown in the game.

In Week 12 against the Packers, Hurts was also named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, but he did with his legs. In the 40-33 win over the Packers, Hurts rushed for 157 yards, which set a record for an Eagles quarterback in a single-game. He also completed 16 of his 28 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

Hurts has been in the MVP conversation all season, but the past two weeks have only strengthened his case to win the award.

Hurts currently has the second best odds to win MVP at +160, only behind Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, according to Caesars Sportsbook.