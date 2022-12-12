Jalen Hurts becomes betting favorite to win NFL MVP

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jalen Hurts continues to exceed expectations. Many thought the Eagles' third-year signal caller would take a leap this season, but he's done that and more.

Hurts has cemented himself as the Eagles' franchise quarterback and is now the betting favorite to win MVP across several sportsbooks on Monday, including Caesars.

Hurts leapfrogged Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs to become the favorite. He's currently listed at -140 odds (bet $140 to win $100) to win the award, while Mahomes is listed at +150.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the third favorite to win the award at +650, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills is listed at +1600 and Miami Dolphins is listed at +5000 to take home the honors.

Like Caesars, other sportsbooks like FanDuel and DraftKings also have Hurts listed as the betting favorite.

Hurts' latest MVP performance came in the Eagles dominant 48-22 win over the New York Giants on Sunday to improve to an NFL-best 12-1 on the year. They officially clinched a playoff berth with the victory.

Hurts completed 21 of his 31 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 77 yards and added a score on the ground in the win over their NFC East rival.

Through 13 games so far this season, Hurts has 3,157 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and a 68% completion percentage, which ranks third in the league. He's also only thrown three interceptions this season.

Hurts also has done damage on the ground. He has 10 rushing touchdowns and 686 rushing yards. With his rushing touchdown against the Giants, Hurts became the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for 10 touchdowns in back-to-back seasons.

Hurts ranks first in passer rating at 108.4 and fourth with a QBR of 70.4.

Hurts was longshot to win MVP before the season started, so if he does win, it could potentially make some bettors a lot of money. He would also be the first Eagles player win an NFL MVP. Philadelphia is one of seven teams to not have a player earn an MVP award.

Hurts was listed as high as +4500 to win the award on some sportsbooks before the season started.