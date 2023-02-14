Jalen Hurts determined to use lessons from Super Bowl to improve

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Super Bowl. It's the biggest stage to play on.

And while Super Bowl LVII is one Eagles fans hope to never watch again, Jalen Hurts is already assessing the mistakes.

"I think you have to look yourself in the mirror and assess it for what it is, you know, and do the things that need to be done to grow from it," Hurts said.

Hurts' mindset is simple. Be the best.

"I'm not campaigning to be loved, I'm not campaigning to be hated," Hurts said. "I'm just trying to be the best player I can be for this city, for my teammates, my family, the people around me and everyone that's been along on this journey."

Hurts had a historic night in his first Super Bowl appearance. He broke the Super Bowl rushing record for a QB, became the first QB to rush for three TDs, and first to throw for a TD and run for two or more.

Losing on the biggest stage can pull on the emotions, but Hurts is determine to use this experience to better himself.

"I call them formative experiences, they're all teachable moments and you decide whether you want to learn from them or not," Hurts said. "I really believe that and that's something that I control. That's something that every individual in this organization controls in how we want to respond to it."

Hurts has another year on his rookie contract, but is eligible for a contract extension. But right now, the only thing on his mind is winning.

"The thing that I'm most focused on is winning. The only thing I care about is winning, ultimately winning a championship," Hurts said when he was asked about contract negotiations.

The Eagles have some big decisions to make this offseason as a number of players are free agents. But one thing we know for sure -- next season is a fresh slate and Hurts is ready to put in more work.