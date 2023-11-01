Jalen Carter listed as full participant in Philadelphia Eagles' walkthrough

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter is trending toward playing in Sunday's pivotal NFC East game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field.

Carter was listed as a full participant by the Eagles in the team's walkthrough on Wednesday.

Carter suffered a back injury during Philadelphia's 38-31 victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 8.

Carter missed Week 6 against the New York Jets, but besides that, he's played in every game this season.

The Eagles listed several players as limited participants in Wednesday's walkthrough.

Defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Milton Williams, offensive linemen Cam Jurgens and Sua Opeta and tight end Jack Stoll were each listed as limited.

The Eagles activated the 21-day practice window for Jurgens this week after he missed the past four games on injured reserve with a foot injury. Opeta has been starting in place of Jurgens, but he got injured against the Commanders.

Jurgens is eligible to return this week against the Cowboys or within 21 days of the Eagles opening his practice window.

Tight end Grant Calcaterra, cornerback Bradley Roby and running back Boston Scott did not participate in Wednesday's walkthrough.

Calcaterra is dealing with a concussion, Roby has a shoulder injury and Scott was out due to personal reasons, the Eagles said.