Allen Iverson, Michael Vick, Beanie Sigel, Killer Mike take part in "Vote or Else" events in Philadelphia

Allen Iverson, Michael Vick to appear at "Vote or Else" event in Philadelphia

Sixers legend Allen Iverson, former Eagles quarterback Michael Vick, artists Beanie Sigel, Jadakiss and Killer Mike are part of an event working to get out the vote in Philadelphia on Thursday.

The "Vote or Else" national campaign comes to the City of Brotherly Love with a full schedule of events as all eyes are on the battleground state of Pennsylvania in the 2024 presidential race.

The events start with a Muslim Community Engagement Forum at 11 a.m., followed by canvassing initiatives across West Philadelphia and North Philadelphia.

Around 7:30 p.m., there will be a "Vote or Else" town hall event at the Liacouras Center on Temple University's campus.

Iverson is headlining the town hall, and there will be performances from and discussions by Vick and Freeway.

Organizer and Philadelphia native Marvin Bing said there are critical issues at stake in the upcoming election.

"There's two people at the top of the ticket, and there's very stark differences between them," Bing said.

"We wanted to put together a cultural response of credible messengers, cultural leaders, community leaders," he added.

Sigel posted about the events on Instagram and said "Philly. I need y'all to pull up for me. Tomorrow at 6 meet me at Temple."

Rickey Duncan of the local organization New Options, More Opportunities is also part of the campaign.

"We must meet our people where they are at, be able to speak the language of the people," Duncan said.

Vote or Else has been spearheading events to encourage people to register to vote and go to the polls on Election Day.

"These people come from communities, if not yours, that look just like yours," Duncan said.