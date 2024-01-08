Loved ones of Israeli hostages continue to call for release 3 months after Hamas attack

Family, friends continue to call for release of Israeli hostages three months after Hamas attack

Family, friends in Pennsylvania continue to call for release of Israeli hostages three months after

Family, friends in Pennsylvania continue to call for release of Israeli hostages three months after

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been nearly 100 days since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, and more than 100 people are still being held hostage in Gaza.

Loved ones of those hostages say food and water are in short supply, and that every second counts when trying to get them home.

Noga Senderowitsch from Delaware Valley has known Yair and Eitan Horn for more than 30 years. The two were among the hundreds kidnapped when Hamas invaded Israel, an invasion that left more than 1,300 civilians dead.

Three months later, families continue to plead for the release of the people still being held hostage.

"After the last hostage deal, nobody has come out of Gaza from the hostages alive," Senderowitsch said, "and we are terrified."

She said not a day goes by that she does not think or imagine what's happening to her loved ones.

"We are terrified every second that goes, it's like another nail in their coffin," Senderowitsch said.

It's been 90 days since Hamas militants attacked a kibbutz during the Nova Music Festival. Speaking with CBS Philadelphia via Zoom, Devorah Selber, from Wynnewood, held a picture of her 33-year-old cousin close to her heart.

"They are not fighters. They are not people who will be fighting," Selber said. "They are just civilians, who just wake up to another day and found themselves in a massacre."

Thousands are standing in solidarity with the "Bring Them Home" campaign.

Every day, Lihi Moskow, of Havertown, wears a tag around her neck that says in Hebrew "Our heart is held hostage in Gaza," and a bracelet that says "Until they're all here, we're all still there," in Hebrew. Seven of her family members were kidnapped and three were released.

"Arbel was kidnapped from her home with Ariel. Ariel is her boyfriend," Moskow said. "Four weeks ago, we got a message she is still alive. We did not get any message about Dolev, Ariel or David."

As each day passes, families and friends of the hostages continue to spread awareness there's hope. To purchase a freedom tag to support the families and hostages in Gaza visit freedomtags.org.