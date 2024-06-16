Is doggy daycare the right option for your pet? | Pet Project

Is doggy daycare the right option for your dog? | Pet Project

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Summer is just around the corner, and many pet owners want the best for their dogs when they're away on vacation. One solution is to board them a doggy daycare, but it may not be the best option for every pet.

As Pennsylvania SPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson explains, a dog's character is a good indicator as to whether they will thrive or not in a doggy daycare center.

For example, if a pup is shy and doesn't like to play in large groups it may be a stressful environment for them.

Erickson recommends asking yourself the following questions to see if a doggy daycare facility is right for your dog:

Is the dog happy when they get in the car?

Is the dog happy and calm when they get to the facility?

Is the dog calm and relaxed when they get home?

If a dog shows stress and aggression after their time at a daycare facility it is an indicator to rethink if it is the best option for them.

To see if a doggy daycare is a fit for your precious pup you can start by trying half-days at the facility once or twice a week to try it out.

Erickson says it's also important to shop around and try different facilities as finding the right match isn't one size fits all.

She also notes that according to expert doggy daycare professionals about half of dogs are uncomfortable in facilities.

A doggy daycare that has a big space and a lot of dogs can be unnerving for some pets. Erickson also says that five days a week at a facility may be too much for dogs, so finding the perfect balance is key.

Pennsylvania SPCA pets for adoption

Meet Sunkist!

Sunkist is an 11-year-old cat full of cuddles and affection. He came from a home where he lived all his life but was returned because he has diabetes. Sunkist needs a patient owner who will help him.

Meet Buddy!

Buddy was found with a leg injury and was brought into the PSPCA by animal law enforcement. He is energetic and is always looking to make new friends.

Meet Frenchie!

Frenchie was found in a backyard in deplorable conditions. She was severely emaciated and was brought in by animal law enforcement. She wants to be your only pet. Frenchie is an incredibly resilient and sweet girl looking for her forever home.

Meet Picard!

Picard is 8 years old and came to the PSPCA after his owner could no longer take care of him. He is older, sweet and playful. He loves everybody and is highly sociable. Picard is described as the perfect fit for any lifestyle and family.

Meet Fred!

Fred is a 10-year-old Shih Tzu who was rescued from cruelty. He's described as incredibly sweet and is perfect for fluffy cuddles.

If you're interested in learning more about these pawfect friends up for adoption contact the PSPCA at adoptions@pspca.org or call 215-426-6300.

You can also watch this week's full Pet Project interview with Erickson in the video player above. Stay tuned until the end to meet Sunkist, Buddy, Frenchie, Picard and Fred.