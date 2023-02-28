Investigation underway after dolphin found dead in Avalon

AVALON, N.J. (CBS) -- An investigation is underway after an eight-foot-long bottlenose dolphin was found dead near the 50th Street beach entrance in Avalon Monday night.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center responded to pick up the dolphin Tuesday morning and transported it to its center.

The center said a necropsy will be performed Wednesday morning to determine the dolphin's cause of death, though one of the challenges they faced was finding a lab to take the dolphin in because the state lab is full.

It's the fifth marine mammal to wash up on beaches in Atlantic and Cape May Counties in the last two-and-a-half months.

Two whales washed ashore within a two-week span in Atlantic City. A third whale was found beached in Brigantine, and a fourth whale was recovered in Strathmere Beach.

Some people fear construction and survey activity related to the building of offshore wind turbines are to blame for these recent deaths, but the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said offshore wind activity is not to blame.

Bob Malecky said he's been following the debate.

"It's always concerning," Malecky said. "It's a delicate ecosystem in this area, and anytime you have disruptions, things like that happen, it's always concerning of what the unintended consequences of what occurs out there."

Brian Campbell believed this dolphin's death is just part of nature.

"I've been here for many years, and dolphins have washed up on the beach before," Campbell said. "It's a shame, but I think it's just a natural occurrence."