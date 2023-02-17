International flights canceled at JFK Airport for second day in a row due to power disruption

International flights remain canceled from JFK Airport International flights remain canceled from JFK Airport 02:25

NEW YORK -- International flights are canceled at John F. Kennedy International Airport for a second day in a row due to a power disruption.

Some travelers have been redirected to other terminals or bused to different airports. But for the worst cases, their flights have been canceled.

The situation started as a small electrical fire early Thursday morning inside a utility room, but quickly turned into bigger issues. The airport's busy Terminal 1 was not able to accept inbound and outbound flights.

The airport tweeted late Thursday night the terminal will remain closed Friday, and urged travelers to check their flight status before arriving.

JFK Terminal 1 will remain closed on 2/17 due to electrical issues as the Port Authority continues working with the terminal’s operator to restore flight operations as quickly as possible. Travelers should check with their carriers for flight status before coming to the airport. — John F. Kennedy Airport (@JFKairport) February 17, 2023

The Port Authority said an electrical panel failure caused the fire. The FDNY reported it responded to a small paint can fire.

"JFK Terminal 1 will remain closed on 2/17 due to electrical issues as the Port Authority continues working with the terminal's operator to restore flight operations as quickly as possible. Travelers should check with their carriers for flight status before coming to the airport," Port Authority echoed in a statement Friday morning.

The issues spanned from the ground to the air. An Air New Zealand flight that was already eight hours into its route to JFK had to make a U-turn and return to New Zealand since there was nowhere to land.

"Frankly, it's just terrible that the whole terminal is shut down," Tuckahoe High School student Jackson Snyder told CBS2.

"It feels like a movie, like it's not real. I'm still waiting for them to say it's a joke," Tuckahoe High School student Isabella Bivas said.

There's no estimated time for when power and the terminal will be back up and running.

Some flights have been rerouted to Terminal 4, where the TSA says it added staff at checkpoints to help with bigger crowds. Others are being bused to Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

In addition to Air New Zealand, a number of major carriers operate out of Terminal 1 including Air France, Japan Airlines, Korean Air, Lufthansa and Italy's ITA Airways. Individual airlines can be checked here. Travelers should check with their airline for an up-to-date flight status.

"You've just got to roll with the punches. It's an unfortunate situation, but we are making the best of it. And the airline is trying to accommodate us by moving to Newark, and hopefully we will leave tonight," said Don Corrao, St. Anthony's High School director of development.

Friday morning, 20 flights had already been delayed for the day, and 29 were canceled.