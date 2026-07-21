How Insomnia Cookies went from a dorm room in Philadelphia to an international success

More than 20 years ago, Insomnia Cookies was founded in Philadelphia as a cookie brand geared toward college students. Now, it's gone international.

Seth Berkowitz, founder and CEO of Insomnia Cookies, said they now sell over 20 million cookies a quarter across more than 350 locations worldwide.

"We're in major cities, suburbs," Berkowitz said. "We're in transportation areas. We're in stadiums. The brand has meant a lot more than college, even though college is so core."

The recipe for Insomnia Cookies' success starts in Philadelphia. Berkowitz started the company his junior year at the University of Pennsylvania in 2003.

"I lived in a college house with eight of my incredibly good friends," Berkowitz said. "We would order pizza and sandwiches — anything. All throughout all hours of the night, but I had this tremendous sweet tooth."

Insomnia still calls Philly home more than two decades later. The company is headquartered in Center City — with its flagship bakery.

"I definitely didn't envision this," Berkowitz said. "This is more than I ever could've imagined or dreamed of."

Insomnia boasts not only an international footprint, but an expansive menu. Of course there are cookies: classic, including vegan and gluten-free options, plus deluxe options. And then there are brownies, "Wiches," cookie cakes and ice cream.

"We are Philly born and bred," Berkowitz said. "We spend a tremendous amount of our time thinking about Philly and how the brand resonates in Philly, and I think the community embraces us."

East Passyunk is home to the company's "Cookie Lab," which was its first experiential store. That opened in 2021 and offers customers a speakeasy experience featuring milkshakes and cookies.