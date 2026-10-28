How a pretzel-looking device is changing how Pennsylvania doctors treat bladder cancer

There is new hope for patients with bladder cancer, and it comes in the form of something that looks like a miniature pretzel. It's a new way to deliver chemotherapy and avoid major surgery, and a Pennsylvania man became the first patient to receive the revolutionary treatment.

Fred Ratke has bladder cancer that doctors think may have been caused by his exposure to Agent Orange during his two tours of duty in Vietnam.

"I've been through quite a few chemo treatments," Ratke said. "And surgeries to remove the tumors."

When those interventions didn't work, the 79-year-old turned to the Fox Chase Cancer Center, where he became the first patient in Pennsylvania to have a revolutionary new FDA-approved treatment called Inlexzo. It's a pretzel-looking device that delivers chemotherapy directly into the bladder. It's an alternative to removing the bladder.

"I didn't want that to happen because of my lifestyle. I'm so active," Ratke said. "So, I said, 'I'm willing to try anything.' When I first heard about the pretzels, I'm saying, 'How are you going to put a little mini pretzel inside the bladder?'"

Physician assistant Elena Dreyzin said for patients it's like being catheterized.

The Inlexzo device goes in a small tube that's inserted through the urethra. When it's in the bladder, it takes on a pretzel shape.

"This little piece stays in the bladder for three weeks through several cycles and releases a little bit of chemotherapy throughout the whole day," Dreyzin said.

Dreyzin added that it's targeted therapy that kills the cancer without causing other chemotherapy side effects.

Ratke said he's thrilled and relieved to be enjoying time with his family.