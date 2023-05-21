Watch CBS News
Local News

Incumbent Jim Harrity wins at-large council seat in 2023 Philadelphia primary: AP

By Danielle Elllis

/ CBS Philadelphia

Incumbent Jim Harrity wins primary in race for Philadelphia city council seat: AP
Incumbent Jim Harrity wins primary in race for Philadelphia city council seat: AP 00:31

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --  It took a few days but there is a winner in the close race for the fifth at-large Philadelphia city council seat in the Democratic primary.

RELATED: Cherelle Parker wins Philadelphia Democratic primary for mayor

The Associated Press says incumbent Jim Harrity will prevail when all the votes are counted. He leads by about 4,900 votes, with 97% of the precincts reporting.

The other top four finishers include incumbent councilmembers Isaiah Thomas and Katherine Gilmore Richardson.

ALSO SEE: Philadelphia residents approve Chief Public Safety Director position

First published on May 21, 2023 / 7:11 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.