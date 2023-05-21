Incumbent Jim Harrity wins at-large council seat in 2023 Philadelphia primary: AP

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It took a few days but there is a winner in the close race for the fifth at-large Philadelphia city council seat in the Democratic primary.

The Associated Press says incumbent Jim Harrity will prevail when all the votes are counted. He leads by about 4,900 votes, with 97% of the precincts reporting.

The other top four finishers include incumbent councilmembers Isaiah Thomas and Katherine Gilmore Richardson.

