Are you struggling with money and looking for support? CBS News Philadelphia is In Your Corner to help you find a way out of debt.

On Thursday, May 21, you can connect with a credit counselor for free, confidential advice during CBS News Philadelphia's daylong event, In Your Corner: A Way Out Of Debt.

CBS News Philadelphia is teaming up with nonprofit financial counseling agency Money Management International (MMI) so you can chat confidentially and for free with a trained financial counselor about your debt situation and how to get it under control. Counselors can also offer guidance on budgeting, credit cards, student loans, and home buying. There is no obligation to enroll in any fee-based programs.

Come back to this page on May 21 to enter a live chat where you can get personalized debt advice from the experts at MMI.