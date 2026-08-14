Nanny arrested at Philadelphia International Airport shares story after month in ICE custody

A nanny who was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement at Philadelphia International Airport is back in Philly after she spent a month in federal custody.

Iliana Lick has been back in the city for the past three days following her release. She said the past month has been a "nightmare."

Lick, who is originally from Argentina, was arrested on July 11 at PHL while she was on her way to Kansas City to see a World Cup match.

"It was completely shocking," Lick said.

Lick said it was a roller coaster of emotions from that point on. She was transferred to multiple ICE detention centers before being taken to a facility in New Mexico.

She called it a scary experience as she was placed with nine others in a small jail cell, which had just one window and one toilet.

"I was like crying and crying and crying because it felt so, so wrong," she said. "It felt so sad. I'm like, I didn't do anything wrong. ... It was really heartbroken."

Lick was arrested because she overstayed her visa, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

However, Lick said she has never been in the country illegally.

The Argentina native has been working as a nanny in Philadelphia for two years, and she told CBS News Philadelphia she came to the U.S. on a tourist visa and received an extension.

She also said she has a pending asylum application to stay in the country.

"They're trying to basically go for everybody. That's not true that they are only going for criminals," she said. "I'm not a criminal."

Lick was released earlier this week on a $10,000 bond but was required by ICE to surrender her passport and license as well as wear an ankle monitor.

She's now waiting for a court date to learn if she will be deported or allowed to stay in the country.

She said her biggest fear moving forward is ICE making her relive this nightmare again.

"I was afraid. I'm still kind of concerned if they're going to put me in jail again," she said. "Because I have this ankle monitor and I have a fear if it's going to get disconnected or for some reason it's not working and they are going to knock on my door and take me back."