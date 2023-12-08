Upper Darby teen's press-on nail business keeps on growing

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Eighteen-year-old Sabriyaah Hines started Nail Couture by Bri, at the peak of the pandemic.

"I do all types of press on nails," Hines said.

Her customers vary from week to week, depending on nail design.

"My sets start at $25 depending on what you need done," Hines said.

This young business owner says summertime and during the holidays business is booming. She knew there was a need for her business when people wanted convenience but still elaborate designs.

Sabriyaah Hines, 18, started "Nails by Bri" when she was just 15 years old. She offers press-on nails starting at $25. CBS News Philadelphia

"A lot of girls are starting to switch to press-ons because they do so much they model they need different looks," Hines said.

Press on nails are becoming Hollywood's best-kept secret. They're easy, interchangeable and they take minutes to put on and seconds to take off.

Hines hopes Nail Couture by Bri will one day fund her way through college where she can live out her dream to become a veterinarian.