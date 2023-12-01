Celebrity barber who worked for the Roots inspiring young minds at Dobbins High School

Celebrity barber inspiring young minds one cut at a time at Dobbins Technical High School

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A celebrity barber is inspiring young minds one haircut at a time at Murrell Dobbins Career and Technical School in Philadelphia.

Faheem Alexander is spearheading the CTE high school program that prepares students to become licensed barbers.

"This is the only school in the city of Philadelphia where you can get a haircut, you can get a meal and you can get some clothing," Alexander said.

Inside Dobbins, an entire wing is dedicated to Mustang Barbershop, a space dedicated to teaching students all aspects of hair and skin care.

Michael Bell is 15 years old. He's an aspiring barber who takes pride in managing the shop.

"I want to cut hair and make it out and make my mom proud," Bell said.

Students enter the program their sophomore year and by the time they graduate, they will have earned 1,250 hours toward their professional barber license.

Alexander said these programs can prepare students for successful careers. He's been a barber for over 30 years, cutting the hair of Philadelphia icons like the members of the Roots.

He showed us a picture with Questlove, the drummer and a frontman of the Roots.

Faheem Alexander poses with Questlove of The Roots.

"The education that I learned working for them -- I worked for them for 22 years -- it's something I can share with our students," Alexander said.

Alexander shares simple but meaningful advice with his students daily.

"Get your high school diploma, get your professional barber license. Those two documents put you ahead of the game for life." Alexander said.