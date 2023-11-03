I-95 in Philadelphia reopens after closure due to police activity
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police activity on Interstate 95 near Girard Avenue in Philadelphia led to the highway's closure Friday morning.
After 9 a.m., traffic started flowing on the northbound side of the highway. The southbound side reopened around 9:15 a.m.
Multiple Philadelphia police vehicles were on the scene responding to an incident.
A man was taken into custody shortly before 9 a.m.
Police said no injuries were reported.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.