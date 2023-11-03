I-95 in Philadelphia reopens after closure due to police activity

I-95 reopens in Philadelphia after police activity

I-95 reopens in Philadelphia after police activity

I-95 reopens in Philadelphia after police activity

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police activity on Interstate 95 near Girard Avenue in Philadelphia led to the highway's closure Friday morning.

After 9 a.m., traffic started flowing on the northbound side of the highway. The southbound side reopened around 9:15 a.m.

Multiple Philadelphia police vehicles were on the scene responding to an incident.

A man was taken into custody shortly before 9 a.m.

Police said no injuries were reported.