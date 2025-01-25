Watch CBS News
Overturned tractor-trailer leads to major lane closures on I-295 northbound, Camden County officials say

By Jessica MacAulay, Alex Torres

All lanes on I-295 northbound are closed north of Exit 26S on Route 42/Interstate-76/Interstate-676 after a tractor-trailer overturned near Exit 1B in Bellmawr Saturday afternoon, according to Camden County officials. 

Officials said Camden County Hazmat is on the scene burning the remains of the tractor-trailer's contents with two flares on site. The Camden County Office of Emergency Management is overseeing the procedure, according to Camden County's Office of Public Affairs. 

The tractor-trailer driver was taken to the hospital, officials said. No other injuries have been reported. 

In a post on X Saturday afternoon around 1:15 p.m., the New Jersey Department of Transportation said the I-295 northbound ramp was closed to Exit 27/I-76 to I-676 in Bellmawr because of the crash. Drivers were advised there would be detours to follow.

Less than two hours later, NJDOT said all I-295 northbound lanes north of Exit 26S were closed. The I-76 eastbound and westbound ramps were also closed to I-295. The Route 42 northbound ramp was also closed to I-295 northbound. 

CBS News Philadelphia captured photos of the scene Saturday afternoon. Drivers are continuing to be detoured around the closures. 

Camden County officials said the exit will remain shut for several more hours. 

