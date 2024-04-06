I-95 North in Philadelphia reopens after vehicle struck Conrail Bridge in Northeast Philly: PennDOT

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- I-95 North in Philadelphia reopened Saturday afternoon after a truck carrying a large concrete cylinder struck the Conrail Bridge earlier this week causing part of the highway to be closed. PennDOT officials said the bridge repair is complete after northbound lanes were closed since Monday.

The ramp from Castor Avenue to I-95 North also reopened Saturday.

Officials said the Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue Interchange was only a single lane following the tractor-trailer crash before the road was closed just after 10 p.m. while Conrail's contractor worked to clean up and make repairs.

Philadelphia police are investigating the crash.

Police said the 37-year-old man driving the oversized truck wasn't injured.

Officers escorted the oversized truck and notified police radio and the Office of Emergency Management following the bridge strike, according to police.

For the latest traffic information in Pennsylvania, keep up with PA511.com.