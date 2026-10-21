SEPTA bus involved in crash on I-76 westbound in Philadelphia, disrupting morning commute

A SEPTA bus was involved in a crash on I-76 westbound in Philadelphia, and multiple lanes are blocked during the morning rush hour.

The crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. near the on-ramp from Montgomery Drive, just south of the Strawberry Mansion Bridge.

Crews could be seen removing the windshield of the bus as it was being hooked up to a tow truck.

There's no word on whether anyone was hurt in the crash or their condition. We're working to learn what caused this crash and when the road will clear.

One lane is getting through.