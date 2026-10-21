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SEPTA bus involved in crash on I-76 westbound in Philadelphia, disrupting morning commute

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
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Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

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A SEPTA bus was involved in a crash on I-76 westbound in Philadelphia, and multiple lanes are blocked during the morning rush hour.

The crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. near the on-ramp from Montgomery Drive, just south of the Strawberry Mansion Bridge.

Crews could be seen removing the windshield of the bus as it was being hooked up to a tow truck.

There's no word on whether anyone was hurt in the crash or their condition. We're working to learn what caused this crash and when the road will clear.

One lane is getting through.

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