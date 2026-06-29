Photos show man wanted in 3 Hunting Park shootings, including 2 homicides, Philadelphia police say

Philadelphia police are searching for a man wanted in three shootings, including two deadly ones, in the city's Hunting Park neighborhood.

Police released multiple images Monday of the suspect, who appears to use SEPTA's Broad Street Line after the shootings.

The first shooting happened on May 29 on the 1000 block of West Lycoming Street, police said.

The man in his 50s was shot after the suspect allegedly announced a robbery. He was found lying next to his car on the ground with gunshot wounds to his elbow and side, according to police. He was initially listed in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable, police said.

The second shooting happened on Saturday, June 20, around 10 p.m. in the area of the 900 block of West Hunting Park Avenue, according to police.

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect wanted in two fatal shootings in the city's Hunting Park neighborhood that happened roughly one week apart in June. Philadelphia Police Department

Police said officers responded to the scene and found 45-year-old Martin Higgins suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso inside Hunting Park near the baseball field. Higgins was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene at 10:41 p.m., police said. According to his obituary, Higgins was a Temple graduate and worked for the city.

The third shooting and second fatal incident happened Friday on the 1200 block of West Hunting Park Avenue, police said.

Police said officers responded to the scene and found a 29-year-old man who had been shot in the back. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:29 p.m. The man's identity was not immediately available.

No weapons were recovered in either shooting, police said. Police are considering the suspect armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-333.