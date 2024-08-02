Hunter Biden to be sentenced Nov. 13 after conviction on federal gun charges

Hunter Biden guilty verdict: What to know What to know about Hunter Biden's guilty verdict 07:31

Washington — Hunter Biden, President Biden's son, is set to be sentenced on Nov. 13 for his conviction on federal gun charges.

Hunter Biden was found guilty by a 12-member jury in June on charges related to his purchase and possession of a firearm while he was addicted to crack cocaine. The trial in his case, brought by special counsel David Weiss, spanned six days. The jury heard testimony from Hunter Biden's ex-wife; an ex-girlfriend; Hallie Biden, widow of his deceased brother Beau Biden; and as his daughter, Naomi Biden.

He faces up to 25 years in prison and fines of up to $750,000. Hunter Biden is the first child of a sitting president to be convicted of a crime. He is a first-time offender.

The president's son was indicted on three felony gun charges in September 2023 after a proposed plea deal with federal prosecutors unraveled. He was accused of buying and having a gun, a Colt Cobra 38SPL, for 11 days in October 2018 when he was a drug user, and lying about his drug use on a federal form for firearms purchases. Federal law prohibits illegal drug users from having guns.

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to the charges, and his lawyers argued during the trial that prosecutors had to prove he was using drugs when he purchased the gun. His defense team said he was abusing alcohol, not drugs, during the time that he had the weapon. Ultimately, the argument did not persuade the jury, who returned a guilty verdict after deliberating for less than three hours across two hours.

Hunter Biden will be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, who has overseen the case. The Nov. 13 date for the proceedings is just eight days after the presidential election.

He is also set to stand trial in California, where he faces nine federal tax charges in a second case brought by Weiss. He was indicted in December and pleaded not guilty to the six misdemeanor counts and three felony counts. The trial in that case is set to begin Sept. 5.