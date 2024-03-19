Philadelphia businesses expect boost from WrestleMania crowds in April

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — WrestleMania 40 is coming to Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field next month, and it's already creating buzz around the city.

At Suplex Vintage Wrestling on South Street, customers are taking a trip down memory lane ahead of the big event.

"I got a lot of memories with my grandpop," Matthew Ferrara said. "He would take me to the flea markets and buy wrestling figures for me that I still have today."

Ferrara continued to add to his collection on Tuesday as he prepared to attend WrestleMania for the first time.

The last time it was in Philadelphia was 25 years ago at the First Union Center.

"It's going to be crazy," Ferrera said. "Crazy."

Suplex Vintage Wrestling manager Hector Martinez calls Philadelphia the perfect place for WrestleMania.

The city has a rich wrestling history and is also the birthplace of Extreme Championship Wrestling, he said.

"Whether it's Dude Love, Cactus Jack [or] Mankind, he's a legend, and a lot of that started in Philly," Martinez said about Mick Foley.

Martinez said the store is already seeing an increase in business and expects it to continue when WrestleMania arrives on April 6 and 7.

But the wrestling store won't be the only business to benefit. The entire region is also expected to cash in.

"I can't tell you how excited we are," said Gregg Caren with the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau.

He said the city expects more than 200,000 people to be in Philadelphia for WrestleMania.

Last year, he said, the event generated around $200 million for Los Angeles.

From hotels to restaurants, the Philadelphia region will win big, he said.

"All these people are going to be coming in by planes, trains and automobiles," Caren said. "And they are going to come with their wallets full."