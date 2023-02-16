Eagles GM Howie Roseman talks possible Jalen Hurts extension

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jalen Hurts is eligible to sign a contract extension this offseason, and many expect the Eagles to reward their franchise quarterback with a long-term deal. General manager Howie Roseman addressed the topic Thursday.

Speaking for the first time since the Eagles' 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, Roseman said Thursday the team has a "good sense" of what they need to do to extend Hurts.

"Obviously, we want to keep our best players here from the long term and he's certainly one of our best players," Roseman told reporters during a news conference. "We'll keep all the contract talks internal, but we have a good sense of what we need to do here."

"We have a little bit of time here too to try to figure it out and get away and discuss that," the Eagles' GM added, "but at the end of the day, the most important thing is keeping our best players here and Jalen is certainly one of our best players."

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrates after running on the field for the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs. Ross D. Franklin/AP

Hurts established himself as the Eagles' QB in 2022, answering his critics by finishing as an NFL MVP finalist.

The 24-year-old threw for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns to just six interceptions in the regular season while setting career highs in quarterback rating (101.6) and completion percentage (66.5%).

Hurts also finished the season with 764 rushing yards and 13 TDs.

While the Birds' season ended with heartbreak, Hurts had himself as a historic Super Bowl.

In the Eagles' loss to the Chiefs on Sunday, Hurts set the Super Bowl rushing record for a quarterback, became the first QB to rush for three touchdowns and the first to throw for a TD and run for two or more.

He also joined Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis as the only players with three rushing touchdowns in a Super Bowl.

Hurts is eligible to sign a contract extension for the first time this offseason.