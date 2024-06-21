How to watch the Phillies series against the Arizona Diamondbacks this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you're looking to catch the Phillies games this weekend, there is a bit of a curve ball. The games won't follow a typical streaming schedule, so we've got the full breakdown of how to watch them all.

The Phillies are taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks all weekend. The series begins Friday at 6:40 p.m. on Apple TV+. Before the game, the Phillies will celebrate the retirement of Cole Hamels, the 2008 World Series MVP. The MLB asks that fans be in their seats by 6:25 p.m. for the celebration.

The Phillies posted photos from October 29, 2008, on Instagram to reminisce on the historical moment at Citizens Bank Park.

The series against the Diamondbacks continues on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. That game will be presented on NBC Sports.



Saturday's game will feature a post-game concert with country music star, Riley Green. Some fans were able to grab a field pass for the concert before it sold out.

Sunday will complete the series with a game at 11:35 a.m. that will air on Roku. The game will celebrate Chevrolet Father's Appreciation Day.

Start your weekend out right with a trip to the ballpark. There's still time to secure your ticket to see the series in person.