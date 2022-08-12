How to watch Friday's Phillies-Mets game on Apple TV+

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The beginning of the perhaps most anticipated Phillies-Mets series in years is not on cable TV. If you're looking to flip between the Eagles' preseason opener against the Jets and the Phils' game, it might be a little tricky.

The Phillies-Mets series opener Friday is again on Apple TV+. It's the second straight week the Phils have been featured on Apple TV+'s "Friday Night Baseball," and the third time overall this season.

Philadelphia has one more game scheduled after Friday night -- Sept. 2 against the Giants in San Francisco.

To watch Friday's game, all you have to do is create an Apple TV account and either download the app on any supported devices -- iPhones, iPad, Apple computers, smart TVs, gaming consoles and some cable set-top boxes -- or watch on its website.

For further instructions on how to watch on the Apple TV watch, Apple has this step-by-step guide.

Here are the pitching matchups for the three-game series against the Mets:

Game 1: Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.68) vs. Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.98)

Game 2: Aaron Nola (8-8, 3.17) vs. Jacob deGrom (1-0, 2.53)

Game 3: Zack Wheeler (11-5, 2.63) vs. Chris Bassitt (9-7, 3.39)

Saturday's game will be on NBC10 and Sunday's series finale will be on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The Phillies (62-49) enter Friday's game holding onto the second wild card spot in the National League, with a half-game lead over the Padres. The Mets are atop the NL East at 73-39, with a 10.5 game lead over the Phillies.

While the Phillies have a 3-9 record this season against the Mets, a lot has changed since these two teams last met.

New York won the last matchup, 5-4 in 10 innings, on May 29 just days before the Phillies fired Joe Girardi.

Since firing Girardi on June 1, however, the Phillies have been one of the hottest teams in baseball with a 40-20 record since interim manager Rob Thomson took over.

While the Phillies most likely won't catch the Mets in the NL East, this weekend's series will be a good test to see just how far they've come since their last matchup.

Meanwhile, if you're looking to watch the Eagles' preseason opener, kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. All eyes will be on Jalen Hurts in the preseason opener, but CBS Philadelphia's Tom Ignudo has five other players to keep an eye on.