How to watch Friday's Phillies-Mets game on Apple TV+

By Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

Phillies' Rob Thomson provides update on Bryce Harper's injury
Phillies' Rob Thomson provides update on Bryce Harper's injury 00:20

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The beginning of the perhaps most anticipated Phillies-Mets series in years is not on cable TV. If you're looking to flip between the Eagles' preseason opener against the Jets and the Phils' game, it might be a little tricky.

The Phillies-Mets series opener Friday is again on Apple TV+. It's the second straight week the Phils have been featured on Apple TV+'s "Friday Night Baseball," and the third time overall this season.

Philadelphia has one more game scheduled after Friday night -- Sept. 2 against the Giants in San Francisco.

To watch Friday's game, all you have to do is create an Apple TV account and either download the app on any supported devices -- iPhones, iPad, Apple computers, smart TVs, gaming consoles and some cable set-top boxes -- or watch on its website.

For further instructions on how to watch on the Apple TV watch, Apple has this step-by-step guide.

Here are the pitching matchups for the three-game series against the Mets:

Game 1: Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.68) vs. Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.98)

Game 2: Aaron Nola (8-8, 3.17) vs. Jacob deGrom (1-0, 2.53)

Game 3: Zack Wheeler (11-5, 2.63) vs. Chris Bassitt (9-7, 3.39)

Saturday's game will be on NBC10 and Sunday's series finale will be on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The Phillies (62-49) enter Friday's game holding onto the second wild card spot in the National League, with a half-game lead over the Padres. The Mets are atop the NL East at 73-39, with a 10.5 game lead over the Phillies.

While the Phillies have a 3-9 record this season against the Mets, a lot has changed since these two teams last met.

New York won the last matchup, 5-4 in 10 innings, on May 29 just days before the Phillies fired Joe Girardi.

Since firing Girardi on June 1, however, the Phillies have been one of the hottest teams in baseball with a 40-20 record since interim manager Rob Thomson took over.

While the Phillies most likely won't catch the Mets in the NL East, this weekend's series will be a good test to see just how far they've come since their last matchup.

Meanwhile, if you're looking to watch the Eagles' preseason opener, kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. All eyes will be on Jalen Hurts in the preseason opener, but CBS Philadelphia's Tom Ignudo has five other players to keep an eye on.

First published on August 12, 2022 / 3:00 PM

