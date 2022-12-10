2022 Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia: what to know

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Fans got ready for the Army-Navy football game Saturday, with tailgates underway hours ahead of time.

About 3,000 people were expected at a tailgate held by the Travis Manion Foundation.

Manion was killed on his second tour of duty in Iraq. He was a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, his sister Ryan Manion said. The foundation based in Doylestown, Pennsylvania serves veterans and coordinates volunteering efforts in communities.

Tailgater Bill Gennaro of Havertown noted that the Army-Navy rivalry is friendly. Gennaro, whose daughter played lacrosse for Navy, paid a visit to a neighbor who's an Army fan Friday night. "I brought him a bottle of rum that said 'Go Navy, beat Army,'" Gennaro said.

"It's a friendly rivalry," Gennaro added. "It's one day where you're against each other, but the rest of the year, we're together."

Then he threw his arm around an Army fan before returning to tending a griddle filled with breakfast meats, including sausages and scrapple.

This is the 123rd time the U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Naval Academy teams will meet and the 90th time in Philadelphia.

The game weekend is a tourism draw for Philadelphia businesses and hotels, and brought several fans and families in from out of town.

How to watch the 2022 Army-Navy game: TV or streaming

The Army-Navy game takes place at 3 p.m. Saturday, December 10. It is being played at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia.

The game will air on CBS Philadelphia and can be streamed on Paramount+.

What happened in Philadelphia before the Army-Navy game?

Friday, Army and Navy competed in friendly competitions called the "Patriot Games" all across Philadelphia and Camden. The events included a relay race up the steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, a pull-up competition at Liberty Place, and a tug-of-war on the Battleship New Jersey.

Although after this year, the game will not return until 2027.

"We are going to miss you our hearts will be broken for a few years and can't wait until you come back," Mayor Jim Kenney said.

Aside from the 50,000 people visiting this weekend, it's a chance to honor our nation's military and thank them for their service. Not just a big weekend economically, but symbolically for the nation.

"I think it shows togetherness and happiness and good things," said Ann Jaede of Minnesota, whose granddaughter competed for Navy in the pull-up challenges.

"It symbolizes everything that we stand for; that we have dedicated, committed, young people to serve our nation and give up everything that they have," said Pat McGivney of San Diego, California, whose daughter is an Army cadet.

Weather for the Army-Navy game: great for football

Weather is expected to be chilly, but the sun will be shining and only a light wind is expected, meteorologist Tammie Souza reports.

If you're tailgating, wear warm clothing.

Travel to Army-Navy game: SEPTA running extra Broad Street Line trains

SEPTA is running extra trains on the Broad Street Line headed to NRG Station, the station at the Philadelphia Sports Complex.

There will be 10 "sports express" trains, SEPTA says. Sports Express trips will run every 10 minutes departing Fern Rock Station beginning at 9:05 a.m. until 12:20 p.m. stopping at Olney; Erie; Girard; Spring Garden; Race-Vine; City Hall; and Walnut-Locust stations.

Additionally, there is a holiday-themed "Midvale Mummers" bus on display at 11th Street and Pattison Avenue. The bus will be parked there from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Other festive buses will be at the 40th Street trolley portal near Woodland Avenue, and at Reading Terminal Market.

Army vs. Navy games in the past

According to CBS Sports, Navy has a 62-53-7 record in the series. The Midshipmen won 14 straight from 2002-2015, and then the Army Black Knights won in 2016.

Last season, Navy beat Army 17-13.