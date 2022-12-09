Army-Navy game "1 of the biggest weekends" for Philadelphia

Army-Navy game attracts people from around the country

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The field is set for the annual Army-Navy football game kicking off Saturday on CBS3. This is the 90th time the game is being played in Philadelphia.

Before the Army-Navy clash on the gridiron, other members of the two academies faced off in a series of athletic challenges all throughout the city as they continue the 123-year rivalry.

Military helicopters roar past Lincoln Financial Field ahead of tomorrow’s #ArmyNavy game. We’ll be previewing some of the events leading up to the game today @CBSPhiladelphia. pic.twitter.com/EuHQJv8I65 — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) December 9, 2022

The mission for these Army cadets and Navy midshipmen and -women is to win the Patriot Games. The pre-games are a two-day event where the branches compete in a variety of physical challenges ahead of Saturday afternoon's big game.

Ann Jaede's granddaughter is competing for the Navy in the pull-up challenge. The family came to Philadelphia from Minnesota.

"Just the whole ambiance. It's all wonderful. It's a lot of fun," Jaede said.

Pat McGivney's daughter is an Army cadet. They came all the way from San Diego.

"It's an experience of a lifetime," McGivney said. "Everyone should try and do it once in a lifetime."

Jaede and McGivney are two of 50,000 people visiting Philadelphia for the Army-Navy game.

Larry Needle of Philadelphia's Convention and Visitors Bureau's PHL Sports estimates about 31,000 hotel room nights have been booked for this weekend.

"Army-Navy is truly one of the biggest weekends of the year for the city," Needle said. "We couldn't be more excited."

Not just a big weekend economically, but symbolically for the nation.

"I think it shows togetherness and happiness and good things," Jaede said.

"It symbolizes everything that we stand for; that we have dedicated, committed, young people to serve our nation and give up everything that they have," McGivney said.

There were also activities in Camden, New Jersey.

