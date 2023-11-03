Watch CBS News
How to preorder Eagles' Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata's Christmas album

By Joe Brandt

CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- You can now stream Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata's cover of  "All I Want for Christmas is You" on all platforms.

You can also pre-order the album on vinyl starting at 9 a.m. at PhillySpecialChristmas.com.

Proceeds will be donated to the Children's Crisis Treatment Center and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

READ MORE: Eagles' Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata releasing 2nd Christmas album

The base record is $75. You can also order last year's "A Philly Special Christmas" along with the new album for $150.

Top musicians including Travis Kelce and Patti LaBelle are featured on the album. Taylor Swift is not credited.

First published on November 3, 2023 / 8:07 AM EDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

