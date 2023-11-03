How to preorder Eagles' Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata's Christmas album
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- You can now stream Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata's cover of "All I Want for Christmas is You" on all platforms.
You can also pre-order the album on vinyl starting at 9 a.m. at PhillySpecialChristmas.com.
Proceeds will be donated to the Children's Crisis Treatment Center and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
The base record is $75. You can also order last year's "A Philly Special Christmas" along with the new album for $150.
Top musicians including Travis Kelce and Patti LaBelle are featured on the album. Taylor Swift is not credited.
