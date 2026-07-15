How to get a refund after drug manufacturer Glenmark settles price-fixing scandal

If you have taken generic medications from the drugmaker Glenmark, you could get some of your money back.

The company reached a $29.6 million settlement with 48 states and territories, including Pennsylvania, after it was accused of price-fixing to charge customers more and limit competition.

Pennsylvania is expected to get about $1 million from that fund.

Glenmark was involved in a conspiracy to artificially inflate and manipulate prices and reduce competition in the generics industry, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday's office.

"This conspiracy worked against the very reason many Pennsylvanians choose generic drugs — for cost savings," Sunday said in a statement. "This company chose to pad profits instead of putting patient care first. I highly encourage anyone who has purchased generic prescription drugs between May 2009 and December 2019 to explore possible restitution qualification."

This settlement with Glenmark follows settlements with Lannett, Bausch, Apotex and Heritage totaling $66.95 million, the AG's office said.

If you purchased a generic prescription drug manufactured by either Glenmark, Lannett, Bausch, Apotex or Heritage between May 2009 and December 2019, you may be eligible for compensation, according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office. To determine your eligibility, call 1-866-290-0182 (Toll-Free), email info@AGGenericDrugs.com or visit www.AGGenericDrugs.com.