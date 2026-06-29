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Crews investigating apparent house explosion in Sellersville, Pennsylvania

By
Alexandra Simon
Digital Content Producer
Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.
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Alexandra Simon

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Multiple first responders are at the scene of an apparent house explosion in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

Chopper 3 was over what remains of the 1930s farmhouse on Highview Road in Sellersville Monday morning. Video showed a large field of debris and numerous crews looking through remnants of the house.

The property was featured in Philadelphia Magazine back in 2022 after undergoing a major renovation and redesign.

Hilltown Township posted on social media just after 9:30 a.m. asking people to avoid the area due to an "ongoing incident."

Sellersville house explosion
Sellersville house explosion CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Philadelphia is working to determine if anyone was in the house at the time or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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