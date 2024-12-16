Through Hosts For Hospitals, neighbors ease the burden for families receiving medical treatment in Philadelphia

In Philadelphia's Queen Village neighborhood, a total stranger uses her home to provide lodging for relatives of patients at local hospitals.

Barrie Dubois moved to the city six years ago, and while sitting at her kitchen table saw an add to help out of town families whose loved ones were being treated at medical centers in the area.

"I had someone whose 50-year-old son had a massive stroke, and someone else who was here with her best friend who was dying," Dubois said.

She is part of the temporary lodging community called Hosts For Hospitals. Dubois is one of 100 hosts who offer up their homes for $20 per night to families.

"Kindness is an incredibly powerful thing," said Hosts For Hospitals Executive Director Mike Aichenbaum.

More than 30 years ago, Aichenbaum was diagnosed with acute leukemia, and spent months in the hospital receiving treatment

In 2000 he founded Hosts For Hospitals, where the mission is to lighten the financial burden on families going through difficult times.

"We are the only hospitality organization in town that lodges people of all ages and all illnesses," Aichenbaum said.

There's no time limit on how long people can stay.

"We took one of their families and we lodged this family for over two-and-half years," Aichenbaum said.

As a new host of just six months, Dubois says it costs her nothing to help others.

To become a host, visit hostsforhospitals.org or call 484-380-2999.