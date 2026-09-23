Pennsylvania woman opens home to patients getting medical care in Philadelphia area

The thousands of patients and families who come to the Philadelphia area for medical treatments increasingly need temporary housing. Hosts for Hospitals provides that service.

Don Legere and his wife Cathy, who live in New Hampshire, are loving their home away from home on the Main Line. They're in the Philadelphia region because Don Legere, who has scleroderma, was referred to Temple University Hospital for a lung transplant.

"I developed interstitial lung disease, which is hardening of the lungs," Don Legere said.

He's recovering and grateful to have a place to stay thanks to the nonprofit Hosts for Hospitals, which provides temporary housing for patients

"We can't thank them enough … I might get teary-eyed just thinking about it, but they made everything so easy," Don Legere said.

Hosts for Hospitals has a growing number of lodging requests and is looking for more people like Patty Neeb, who's been hosting families in her Paoli home for more than a decade.

"Several of them I'm still in touch with, which has been really special," she said.

Neeb has special mementos from families she's hosted and a guest book. She said she treasures the notes and photos from the families who've stayed with her.

One passage in the book that's especially touching for her said, "If you ever feel like your kids talk too much or ask too much, remember how thankful you can be that they're able to do so. Be thankful for every sentence, be thankful for every question."

She appreciates the gift of giving, and the Legeres are thankful for the kindness of strangers.

If you have extra space, Hosts for Hospitals is looking for more lodging.