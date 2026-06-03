Horsham Township firefighter fired after making racist comment, fire company says

A firefighter in Pennsylvania was fired after the fire company said he made a racist comment while responding to an emergency incident in Horsham Township, Montgomery County, on Tuesday afternoon.

The firefighter was heard on the county radio system calling someone a "dumb f***ing n*****," according to scanner audio from Broadcastify and confirmed by Horsham Fire Company Chief Lee Greenberg.

The firefighter was responding to an incident around 4 p.m. on County Line Road.

The firefighter was fired immediately after returning to the fire station, according to a statement from the Horsham Fire Company No. 1.

"Horsham Fire Company No. 1 maintains a zero-tolerance policy for conduct that is inconsistent with our organizational values and professional standards," Horsham Fire Company No. 1 said in a statement. "Following this incident, all personnel were reminded of their responsibility to conduct themselves professionally at all times, both on and off the radio."

The fire company says all personnel will undergo sensitivity and workplace professionalism training.

"On behalf of all the members of the Horsham Fire Company No. 1, we sincerely apologize to anyone who was offended or impacted by this incident," the fire company said in a statement. "The actions of one individual do not reflect the values, character, or commitment of the dedicated men and women who serve our community every day."

This is a developing story and will be updated.