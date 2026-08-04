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Man wanted for sexual assault during home invasion in Philadelphia, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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A 26-year-old Philadelphia man is wanted for a sexual assault that happened during a home invasion in Kensington.

Police said Lee Johnson is facing charges for aggravated indecent assault, burglary, unlawful restraint and other offenses. The alleged sexual assault happened June 4 on the 2200 block of East Somerset Street around 5:30 a.m., police said. 

Police said Johnson is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and about 150 pounds. His last known address is on the 6300 block of Horrocks Street in Oxford Circle. 

lee-johnson.jpg
Lee Johnson is wanted for a sexual assault that happened during a home invasion in Kensington in June, police say.   Philadelphia Police Department

Johnson was last seen near the 6100 block of Algon Avenue in Crescentville, according to police. 

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251 or dial 911.

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