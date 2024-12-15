Coat drives, toy drop-offs and other charitable holiday events around Philadelphia

The holiday season is a season of giving, and many local organizations are helping give to the community with your help.

CBS Philadelphia, the Salvation Army and Mothers in Charge are partnering on the annual Joy of Sharing toy drive, but if you want to give something besides toys this season, there are plenty of other groups doing good work who could use your help.

Here's a quick look at some coat drives and other charitable events around the Philadelphia region.

Aware of a campaign that should be included here? Email the details to joseph.brandt@cbs.com and include "Holiday Drive" in your subject line.

Coat drives in the Philadelphia region

Philadelphia Black Basketball Hall of Fame coat drive

One Philly nonprofit is working to keep kids warm during these cold winter months, and now you can help. The Philadelphia Black Basketball Hall of Fame is collecting new or gently used winter coats for kids of all ages. It's part of their We Care About Our Youth Winter Coat Drive. You can drop off a coat at one of their five collection sites. The organization is collecting coats all month through Jan. 20, the Martin Luther King Junior Day of Service.

Locations:

Smith Playground (2100 S. 24th St., Phila., PA 19145)

SLA at Beeber Middle School (5925 Malvern Ave., Phila., PA 19131)

Athletic Recreation Center (1400 N. 26th St., Phila., PA 19121)

Hank Gather's Youth Access Center (2501 W Diamond St., Phila., PA 19121)

Belfield Recreation Center (2901 W Chew Ave., Phila., PA 19138)

Auto Dealers CARing for Kids Foundation coat drive

The Auto Dealers CARing for Kids Foundation is collecting 50,000 new coats for kids in its 17th annual Driving Away the Cold New Coat Program.

Close to 180 auto dealers in the Greater Philadelphia region participate. You can find out more infromation by texting the word "Coat" to 44321 or send funds at morethanautodealers.com.

Food drives in the Philadelphia region

Share Food Program in Philadelphia

You can donate in any season to the Share Food Program helping feed families in Philadelphia at Sharefoodprogram.org.

Project Home

Project HOME is collecting clothing, cookies, gift cards and monetary donations for various donation drives this holiday season.

You can donate $30 Target and VISA gift cards to beneift Project HOME residents, donate cash to fund holiday meals, or donate cookies to safe havens across the city of Philadelphia.

Get all the details on the different ways to help Project HOME during the holiday season on their website here, ProjectHome.org.

Toy drives in Philadelphia area

Guadalupe Family Services, Camden, NJ

Guadalupe Family Services in Camden, New Jersey is asking for "Santa's Helpers" sponsors who can buy gifts for a family in need this Chrismas. Fill out the form on the agency's website, and the organization can connect you with a family in need. You will receive a wishlist that include's a child's name, clothing sizes, gift ideas and favorite color.

The ageency is asking gifts to be dropped off no later than 5 p.m. on Dec. 16. More details at the link above on GuadalupeFamilyServices.org. GFS' address is 509 State Street, Camden New Jersey.

Burlington County, New Jersey toy drive

The county's final toy drive event is Saturday, Dec. 14 at Spellbound Brewing in Mount Holly, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Bring an unwrapped gift and get a beverage in exchange! Spellbound is at 10 Lippincott Lane, Mount Holly, New Jersey.

Salvation Army Kroc Center Gift of Hope toy drive

Over 3,000 children this Christmas will receive toys through the Salvation Army Camden Croc Center toy drive The Gift of Hope.

You can donate money online at the website, or purchase a toy from their Walmart and Amazon wishlists. Find all those links here on the SalvationArmy.org website.