Shoppers in Burlington County, New Jersey, flock to stores in post-holiday rush to make returns

Shoppers flock to stores in New Jersey to make returns, spend Christmas money in post-holiday rush

Thousands from our area are heading out to stores the day after Christmas, taking part in the post-holiday rush.

Jonah from Voorhees came to the Promenade at Sagemore in Marlton to spend some Christmas cash on a new Apple Watch. "Made a little money yesterday, so figured I'd spend it," said Jonah, laughing.

The Promenade was packed with shoppers on Thursday, but most of the people who talked with CBS News Philadelphia were out making holiday returns.

"Yeah, I asked for it but just got it in the wrong size. But it's OK. Hopefully, I'll just buy it again," said Samantha Pilkington, of Delaware County, who came out with her mom to return a Lululemon tank top.

"Instead of getting her longer leggings, we accidentally got capri leggings from Lululemon, and they're like kind of out of style," said Mikalena Wolfe of Atco.

This is a busy time of year for stores. According to a report from the National Retail Federation, retailers anticipate their return rates to jump 17% above normal during the holiday season.

But many said they're used to coming out the day after Christmas, and it's become something of an unofficial tradition for them.

"The day after, every single year," said Angela Wolfe, who came prepared with her receipts.

"I keep all the receipts. Because if I don't keep the receipt and I give it to her, she'll lose it. And I always tell her don't take the tags off anything until you try it on either," said Kristen Pilkington.

But the day-after returns aren't for everyone.

"I generally try not to do it the day after Christmas, because that's when everyone is doing it. So I'll wait a couple more days, maybe this weekend possibly," said Jeffrey of Voorhees.

With long lines expected at stores, other return options might seem more enticing. There is no shortage of ways to exchange holiday gifts, including handling the process online or through the mail. But many shoppers seemed to prefer the brick-and-mortar option, and the numbers agree.

According to a survey from logistics company Happy Returns, 67% of shoppers prefer in-person returns.

"The whole return process through the mail is just, it's not an easy process," said Angela.

If you are looking to brave the lines and head out during the post-holiday rush, shoppers on Thursday had advice. Many said just be patient, it's going to take some time.

But Pilkington added this: "Don't be mad at the people working. Lines might be kind of long, and this time of year people tend to be very nasty. And just remember they have a job to do and they're trying to do it as fast as possible and as efficient as possible. Just be nice and kind."