How many days until Christmas? Philadelphia's tree arrives in city

How many days until Christmas? Philadelphia's tree already arrives in city

How many days until Christmas? Philadelphia's tree already arrives in city

How many days until Christmas? Philadelphia's tree already arrives in city

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thanksgiving is two weeks away and Philadelphia is getting ready to usher in the holidays. The city's Christmas tree arrived at City Hall on a flatbed truck on Wednesday.

The city has a lot planned this year for the holidays.

Mayor Jim Kenney and city Rep. Sheila Hess joined Welcome America and Visit Philadelphia to announce this year's holiday events and festivities.

"This is the time of the year the city glows with a festival spirit that fills every corner," Hess said, "and I hope that you are ready for the sights and the sounds and the family-friendly holiday fun that Philadelphia has to offer during the festive season."

City Hall will soon be transformed into the Holiday Wawa Plaza with rides, food, events and shopping.

The tree lighting event will take place on Thursday, Nov. 30, with a performance by Jordan Sparks.

Franklin Square is also getting decked out for the holidays.

PECO crews were out, putting up thousands of lights at 6th and Race Streets.

Visitors will see a free light show called "Electrical Spectacle." It will open next Thursday.

"Electrical Spectacle" will run every evening through Jan. 8, except on Black Friday, Christmas and New Year's Day.

How many days are there until Christmas?

The countdown to Christmas is on - there are 46 days until the holiday

How many days are there until Hanukkah?

28 days - Hanukkah begins on Dec. 7.

How many days are there until Kwanzaa?

47 days - the seven-day celebration of African-American culture begins on Dec. 26.